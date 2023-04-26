Quebec provincial police ask public for help locating 79-year-old woman in Granby

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 79-year-old woman who was last seen in the Saint-Alphonse area of Granby, Que.

The woman, Cécile Lefort-Lafontaine, has been missing since Tuesday.

She was last seen driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with the licence plate number 02C AEE.

Lefort-Lafontaine is five feet two inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes. Her family members are concerned for her health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Lefort-Lafontaine or her vehicle is urged to contact 911 immediately.