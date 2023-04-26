Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec provincial police ask public for help locating 79-year-old woman in Granby

The woman, Cécile Lefort-Lafontaine, has been missing since Tuesday. She was last seen driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate number 02C AEE.

Police say the woman has been missing since Thursday and may be in her car, a Chevy Cruze

CBC News ·
woman
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking anyone who has seen Cécile Lefort-Lafontaine or her vehicle to contact 911. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 79-year-old woman who was last seen in the Saint-Alphonse area of Granby, Que.

The woman, Cécile Lefort-Lafontaine, has been missing since Tuesday.

She was last seen driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with the licence plate number 02C AEE.

Lefort-Lafontaine is five feet two inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes. Her family members are concerned for her health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Lefort-Lafontaine or her vehicle is urged to contact 911 immediately.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now