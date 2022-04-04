Montreal police searching for missing woman and her 5-year-old son

Montreal police are appealing to the public for help in finding a 32-year-old woman and her five-year-old son who have been missing for two days, but are believed to be in the U.S., where they are originally from.

Ertha Jean and her son Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite were last seen Saturday in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 3 p.m.

Following an initial investigation by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), police say Jean likely fled to the U.S. with the child following a dispute with the boy's father.

Police say Jean moved to Canada from the U.S. with her son and his father a few months ago. The boy's father wanted Canadian citizenship, while Jean had expressed wanting to move back to the U.S.

"In no way or in no situation had the mother expressed she was going to harm the kid," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"There was no conflict about the child; it was about where they were going to live."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MISSING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MISSING</a> <br>Ertha Jean, 32 years old and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, 5 years old, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area. The investigators fear for their health and safety. Thank you for retweeting in order to find them quickly. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPVM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPVM</a> ^RM <a href="https://t.co/bSTYtMxSBT">pic.twitter.com/bSTYtMxSBT</a> —@SPVM

Brabant says officers are in contact with police services in the U.S. and are speaking with the boy's father to further understand where his partner and child might be.

Police have described Jean, who speaks Creole, as five foot five, 145 pounds with a dark complexion, blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige coat with a black lining.

Her son Mikael, who also speaks Creole, is described as four feet tall, 55 pounds with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood.

Investigators have reason to fear for the pair's health and safety because Jean is "out there by herself with the kid."

No Amber Alert has been issued because, after speaking with the boy's father, police say there is "no action or intention" by Jean showing that Mikael's life is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or by contacting their nearest police station.