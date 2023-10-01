Montreal police set up command post to find missing woman

Montreal police are setting up a command post at Parc Beauséjour in hopes of locating a missing 74-year-old woman.

Giovanna Caltagirone Trapani was last seen on Friday near Toupin Boulevard in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough just before noon, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Trapani left the house on foot and was wearing a red blouson jacket and loose-fitting brown pants. She was also carrying a yellow grocery bag.

Trapani is a white woman with white hair and speaks French. She is four feet nine inches tall and of average weight.

She does not drive or have an Opus card and may have difficulty getting around.

She is known to frequent Tim Hortons.

Investigators will be joined by members of the nautical and canine squads, specialized intervention teams and officers on all-terrain vehicles.

The SPVM says her family is worried about her safety.

The command post will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about the woman's disappearance is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station.