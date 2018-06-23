Police search for missing 56-year-old Candiac woman

Police on Montreal's South Shore are searching for a 56-year-old woman, who was last seen in Candiac Friday.

They say they are concerned for Bartola Privitera's health because she needs to take medication that she disappeared without, and she has trouble orienting herself.

Privitera is five feet four inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair, and brown eyes. She also has a distinctive scar on the left side of her neck.

Privitera speaks English and Italian and gets around on foot or by public transit.

When she went missing at around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Privitera was wearing jewelry, including bracelets and rings, as well as square reading glasses with purple on the side.

Roussillon police are asking anyone with information regarding Privitera's whereabouts to call 450-638-0911 ext. 615 or confidentially at 1-800-711-1800.