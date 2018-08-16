Montreal police search for missing 32-year-old woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman they say could pose a danger to herself.

Josyane Lépine, 32, weighs 115 pounds, is five feet two inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. in Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve. She was wearing a blue top, blue shorts and beige sandal-style high heels.

Police say her relatives fear for her safety because she made "confused and disoriented" remarks.

They say she could be aggressive.

Police are asking anyone with information about Lépine's whereabouts to call 911.