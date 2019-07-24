Have you seen this wheel? Sherbooke police are looking for it
Wheel cost its owner $800 and provided him better stability
Police in Sherbrooke, Que., are asking the public for help tracking down a lost wheel from a wheelchair.
The fifth wheel belongs to Charles Maheu. He had had it installed on the front of his chair to provide extra stability.
Maheu says the wheel cost him $800, and it has no value to anyone else. For him, however, the loss causes significant problems when it comes to getting around.
The wheel, made by the company FreeWheel, allows standard wheelchairs to get over obstacles such as curbs, dirt and gravel.
It vanished during the Sherbeach music festival on July 12. He removed the wheel to make it easier to navigate through the crowd and gave it to another person for safekeeping.
Sherbrooke police are asking anyone who has seen the wheel to call them or return it to police headquarters.
With files from Radio-Canada
