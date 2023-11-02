Montreal police looking to locate missing 15-year-old girl

Lucy Adams was last seen on Oct. 28 at her home in the city's Verdun borough. (Facebook/Chandra Labelle)

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, Lucy Adams was last seen on Oct. 28 around noon at her home in the city's Verdun borough.

Police say she is five feet two inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and dark hair. She has a temporary tattoo on her chin and a piercing on both her tongue and nose. She is English-speaking.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie-style shirt with a logo on the front with black pants and a brown handbag. She's known to hang out at various Montreal Metro stations.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911 or get in touch with their neighbourhood police station.