Laval police searching for 14-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

Laval police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

They say Loïc Boucher Durocher was last seen leaving home on Sept. 14. According to investigators, his parents are worried for his safety because of the friends he hangs out with.

Police believe he could be in Laval or in Ontario.

Loïc is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 200 pounds and is five feet and 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a light grey polo shirt, a black vest from the Polo brand, black and red Jordan sneakers and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the missing teenager can call 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention the file number LVL-230914-093.