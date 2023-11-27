Montreal police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are trying to a locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Auraly Gauthier was last seen Friday night at her home in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

Police describe the teenager as being white with short red hair and standing four feet eight inches tall.

Investigators do not have any information about the clothes she was wearing the last time she was seen. They also did not provide information about places where she is known to hang out.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Auraly's whereabouts to call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station.