Montreal teenager found safe after being reported missing

Montreal police investigators say there were reasons to fear for Mickaël Chaput Bonneville's safety. The 14-year-old boy has been found and is safe.

Teen had been seen Thursday morning

A boy is standing
Mickaël Chaput Bonneville, 14, was found and is safe after being reported missing on Thursday. (Submitted by the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Montreal police say a 14-year-old who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

Investigators sought the public's help to locate Mickaël Chaput Bonneville who was last seen Thursday morning when he left his home to head to school in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police said Mickaël Chaput Bonneville has cognitive difficulties and the family had reasons to fear for his safety.

