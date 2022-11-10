Montreal teenager found safe after being reported missing

Montreal police say a 14-year-old who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

Investigators sought the public's help to locate Mickaël Chaput Bonneville who was last seen Thursday morning when he left his home to head to school in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police said Mickaël Chaput Bonneville has cognitive difficulties and the family had reasons to fear for his safety.