Longueuil police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anaely Burn Talavera was last seen on the evening of Dec. 26 in Longueuil.

She stands 5-1 and weighs 110 pounds. She has blond hair, brown eyes and speaks French.

Police are worried for her safety and said in news release that she could be in Old Longueuil, Brossard or in a Metro station in Longueuil or Montreal.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, the police said.