Quebec City police asking for help in finding missing teenage boy

Quebec City police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing teenage boy.

Abdurahman Adam was last seen at school on Thursday in the city's Vanier neighbourhood.

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) say the 15-year-old attended classes that day but never returned home. His family has not heard from him since.

Police say Adam could be in the Vanier or Basse-Ville areas. They say they fear for his safety.

Adam weighs 110 pounds and stands five feet three inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He could be wearing a dark blue backpack, brown pants and yellow hoodie.

If anyone has seen Adam, police say they should call 911.