Quebec provincial police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Audrey Viens was last seen on Tuesday in Valleyfield, Que., about 60 kilometres west of Montreal.

Police say her relatives fear for her health and safety.

Viens is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the SQ's criminal information hotline at 1-800-659-4264.