SQ searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Eastern Townships

Quebec provincial police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy from the Eastern Townships.

Gabriel Crothers was last seen on Wednesday in Cowansville, Que., and was travelling on foot, according to the Sûreté du Québec. His family has reasons to fear for his health and safety.

Gabriel weighs 95 pounds and is five feet and four inches tall. He has short brown hair parted in the middle, brown eyes and wears round glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans, a black tuque, a grey-and-black Reebok backpack and black-and-gold Adidas sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911. Anyone information about Gabriel's whereabouts can be relayed confidentially to the SQ's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.