Quebec provincial police suspend search for 2 missing snowmobilers in Lac Saint-Jean

Quebec provincial police have suspended the search for the bodies of two of the six men who died when their machines went through the ice near Lac Saint-Jean more than two weeks ago.

"Sûreté du Québec and its partners spared no effort in searching for the missing snowmobilers," the SQ tweeted on Thursday.

"The winter conditions of the past 16 days have made it difficult for the police and others to work on the waters of La Grande Décharge."

A group of eight French nationals, led by a guide, were trying to cross a snow-covered channel between the towns of Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma on the night of Jan. 21 when the ice gave way.

Five went missing and their guide, 42-year-old Benoît Lespérance, died in hospital shortly after the accident. Three others survived without serious injury.

The French nationals who went through the ice were identified as Yan Thierry, 24; Jean-René Dumoulin, 24; Arnaud Antoine, 25; Julien Benoît, 34; and Gilles Claude, 58.

The bodies of Dumoulin and St-Antoine have still not been found.

La Grande Décharge, which is about 15 kilometres long and 3.1 kilometres wide, is an outlet for Lac Saint-Jean, and because of its fast-moving waters, in some places the ice never fully freezes up.

The search, which included the deployment of divers and helicopters, had been winding down in recent days as rescuers faced harsh weather and freezing water.

"The investigative work will continue, and any element that would make it possible to find the two snowmobilers will be carefully analyzed," the SQ tweeted.

"The search could be resumed if new clues allowed us to find the two men."