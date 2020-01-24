Body recovered from Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean, 4 snowmobilers still missing

The body of one of the five snowmobilers missing in Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean region since late Tuesday has been found, provincial police say.

The body was located Friday afternoon about two kilometres downstream from where the group of French tourists broke through the ice in La Grande Décharge, an outlet to Lac Saint-Jean located about 70 kilometres northwest of Saguenay.

The guide leading the excursion, a Montreal man, was pulled from the water following the accident. He died several hours after being admitted to hospital.

Police have not identified the body found Friday. The search for the four missing tourists continues.

Sgt. Hughes Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, says the sector left to search is vast.

Helicopters are also being used in the search for those who went missing Tuesday. (Steven Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

"There's still a lot of work to do, but we are staying optimistic," he said.

"At this moment, there is no question of abandoning the search."

About 30 police are still in the area.