Skip to Main Content
Police locate missing 7 year old in Shawinigan, Que.

Police locate missing 7 year old in Shawinigan, Que.

The boy was found safe Monday afternoon, the Sûreté du Québec said.

The boy was found safe Monday afternoon, police say

CBC News ·
The boy had been reported missing in Shawinigan, about 170 kilometres east of Montreal. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Latest

  • This boy has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
  • Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Provincial police have located a missing 7-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier today.

The boy was found safe and sound, the Sûreté du Québec said.

Police say the boy had gone to a friend's house, but the friend was not there. The boy didn't return home, however, prompting his mother to call police.

He is now back with his family, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us