Police locate missing 7 year old in Shawinigan, Que.
The boy was found safe Monday afternoon, the Sûreté du Québec said.
- This boy has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
- Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.
Provincial police have located a missing 7-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier today.
The boy was found safe and sound, the Sûreté du Québec said.
Police say the boy had gone to a friend's house, but the friend was not there. The boy didn't return home, however, prompting his mother to call police.
He is now back with his family, police said.