Quebec provincial police seek public's help in finding missing Sept-Îles senior

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing octogenarian.

The Sûreté du Québec says Maurice Guérin, 84, of Sept-Îles, Que., was last seen on Sept. 14 near Franquelin Avenue in that city. He is driving a 2014 brown Honda Civic, with the licence plate H25 XWB.

Guérin stands five feet eight inches and weighs 194 pounds. He speaks French and his fingers on both hands are twisted and crooked.

Police say their investigation has led them to believe that Guérin could have travelled to another region of the province.

They are asking anyone who spots him to call 911 or SQ headquarters at 1-800-659-4264.