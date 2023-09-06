Montreal police seek public's help in finding missing Rosemont senior

Montreal police say they hope the public can help them find a missing senior who left his residence in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Tuesday afternoon.

They say Jean-Marc Panneton, 77, usually gets around on foot or by public transit. He may be confused or disoriented. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Panneton stands five feet five inches tall and weights just over 100 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and speaks French.

Montreal is currently experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures hovering around 31 C, feeling more like 41 with the humidex on Wednesday.

Anyone who has information can call 911 or reach out to their local police station.