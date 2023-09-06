Montreal police look for missing Ahuntsic 84-year-old

Montreal police are asking for the public's help as they search for an 84-year-old man who has gone missing from Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Normand Ayotte suffers from health problems and was reported missing earlier today.

Police say the current high heat and humidity put him at risk.

There is no description of what Ayotte was wearing, but he stands five feet six inches and weighs about 190 pounds.

People can contact 911 or reach out to their local police station if they see him.