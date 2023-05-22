Police set up command post for missing Pincourt, Que., senior with cognitive issues

Quebec provincial police set up a command post Monday for a missing 82-year-old man from Pincourt, west of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in finding Maurice Beauregard, who was last seen walking with his dog Sunday around 12:30 p.m., near 26th Avenue toward Duhamel Road.

Beauregard's dog is a beige and white shih tzu. (Sûreté du Québec)

Beauregard suffers from cognitive impairments that can affect his orientation and memory. Police say his family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

The man is described as five feet, three inches tall, 120 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. His dog is a beige and white shih tzu.

Beauregard was last seen wearing a brown and beige long sleeve shirt and a light brown cap.

The command post is set up at the intersection of Boulevard de l'Île and Rue des Merisiers.

Anyone who sees Beauregard is asked to call 911 or the SQ criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.