Montreal police searching for missing 14-year-old autistic boy

Montreal police have asked for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy who is non-verbal.

Espérant Luemba was last seen at the Sauvé Metro station in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville at around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

He is described as Black and standing five feet, eight inches. He is thin, with dark eyes and black hair. He was wearing a dark grey coat with a hood, a toque and dark grey school uniform pants. He was wearing black boots and a backpack.

He has autism, does not communicate and has trouble staying oriented. He particularly enjoys walking and looking at cars.

Montreal police say his family and investigators are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police station.