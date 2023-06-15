Montreal police ask for public's help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Sasha Smith was last seen at her grandparents' residence in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood on June 11 around 8 p.m.

The SPVM says she might have left to go see a friend. The police say there are concerns about her safety.

Smith is a Black girl who stands five feet four inches. She has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage-printed vest, a black top, blue sandals and carrying a blue purse.

Police say she often frequents the Saint-Laurent borough, downtown Montreal, coffee shops and McDonald's.

The SPVM is asking anyone with information to contact 911 or their local police division.