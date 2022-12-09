Montreal police searching for 16-year-old with autism

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a 16-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Thursday in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

David Pierre-Bostic is described as Black, standing 4-10 and weighing 104 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black, curly hair.



He was wearing a red cap with Canada written in white. He had a winter coat with red, white and navy blue checkers and black jogging pants.

Investigators fear for his health and safety, police say.

Anyone who has information can call 911 or contact their local police station.