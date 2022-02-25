Montreal police searching for 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 70-year-old woman who went missing Thursday from the St-Michel neighbourhood.

Thi-Tram Nguyen was last seen wearing a turquoise coat, black boots and glasses, police say. She was carrying a reusable grocery bag.

She is described as weighing about 110 pounds and standing five feet two inches tall.

She has white hair, brown eyes and speaks Vietnamese, police say.

Police say she is likely travelling on foot and has Alzheimer's disease. Investigators and her family have reason to fear for her safety, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or make a report confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.