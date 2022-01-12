Montreal police searching for 62-year-old woman

Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating Marie Gema Louisma, 62, who was last seen on Tuesday 10:30 p.m.

Marie Gema Louisma, 62, was last seen in Montreal's Lachine borough. (Submitted by SPVM)

Police say she has mild cognitive impairment and may have difficulty orienting herself. She walks with a limp due to an injured knee, police say.

She was last seen on Duff-Court Street in the city's Lachine borough.

Investigators are concerned about her health and safety, especially given the cold weather.

Louisma, who is Black, is five feet nine inches and has dark eyes. She has short grey hair and wears prescription glasses. She speaks Creole and a little French.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, leopard print pants, a black hat, beige-brown scarf and black boots. She also had a handbag.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police station.