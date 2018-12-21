Police asking for help finding LaSalle man, missing without his medication

Police are asking for the public's help finding LaSalle resident Dale Gordon Hinett, 56, who has been missing without his medication since Dec. 6.

Investigators fear for his safety.

Hinett speaks English, and has brown hair and eyes. He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say he may be in LaSalle or the Ville-Marie borough and that he likes frequenting restaurant chains that serve coffee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the confidential police tip line Info-Crime Montreal at (514) 393-1133.