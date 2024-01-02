Content
Montreal

Montreal police issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl

Montreal police say a one-year-old child is missing and have issued an Amber Alert.

Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, from Lachine, has been kidnapped

CBC News
baby
Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, one, has been kidnapped according to Montreal police. (SPVM)

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old. 

The child, Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, from the Montreal borough of Lachine, is missing.

Police say El Alaoui was kidnapped. She was wearing a light pink onesie with pink and white unicorn on it. 

Police are also searching for a suspect, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge, who is 18 years old.

Monterrosa-Laberge is five feet three inches tall, 120 lb., with a scar on her upper lip on the left and another on her forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not approach the suspect. 

woman
Police are searching for 18-year-old Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge. (SPVM)
