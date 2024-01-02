Montreal police issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old.

The child, Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, from the Montreal borough of Lachine, is missing.

Police say El Alaoui was kidnapped. She was wearing a light pink onesie with pink and white unicorn on it.

Police are also searching for a suspect, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge, who is 18 years old.

Monterrosa-Laberge is five feet three inches tall, 120 lb., with a scar on her upper lip on the left and another on her forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not approach the suspect.