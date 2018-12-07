Police locate man with Down syndrome who was missing in Montreal

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Montreal police have located the 33-year-old man with Down syndrome who went missing Thursday afternoon.

The Toronto resident was visiting Montreal with his mother when he went missing around 3 p.m. at the bus station on de la Gauchetière Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

By 7 a.m. Friday morning, police say they found the man safe and sound.

It was a citizen who spotted the man in a fast-food restaurant on St-Denis Street in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.and alerted police with a 911 call.

Police say the man is now back with his mother.