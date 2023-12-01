Police seek 11-year-old missing since Wednesday evening

Montreal police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

The boy, Kylidd Amos, stands five feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds, according to police.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue coat when he was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. near the intersection of 25th and 42nd streets in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

He was on foot, police said, and could be anywhere on the island of Montreal. He speaks English and his loved ones are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.