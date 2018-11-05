Montreal police search for missing 21-year-old woman last seen on West Island

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating ​Samantha Pompura, who went missing from a health facility in Pointe-Claire just before noon Monday.

Police say the 21-year-old is five feet tall, 105 pounds and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater and black sweatpants.

Pompura speaks English, uses public transit and could be in the area around John Abbot College, according to police.

Police say they have reason to fear for Pompura's health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.