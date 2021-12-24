Montreal police search for missing 66-year-old man

Léopold Yvon Fournier has been missing since Thursday Dec. 23. (SPVM) Léopold Yvon Fournier, a 66-year-old Montreal man, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Fournier was last seen in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, where he lives, around 1 p.m.

Fournier suffers from a cognitive impairment and drags his left leg when walking. Authorities are concerned about his safety in the cold weather.

Fourner is five feet five inches tall with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black The North Face winter jacket, blue jeans, a black toque with a red tag, grey gloves and black boots.

He was last seen in his home and is frequently at the Tim Hortons near Langelier Blvd. and Parkville Ave, say police. A search of the grounds has begun.

Anyone with information concerning the case can call 911 or their neighbourhood police station.