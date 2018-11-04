Montreal police search for missing Verdun man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Mitchell Paré was last seen Sunday at around 2 a.m. in his Verdun home on Osborne Street.

Police say they are concerned for Paré's safety.

Paré is five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He has three tattoos; a scorpion symbol on his right forearm, the word "Irish" on his neck and a clover on his left hand.

He speaks English.

Anyone with information about this disappearance is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.