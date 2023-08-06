Montreal police ask for help locating 74-year-old man

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a 74-year-old man who went missing Saturday.

Jean-Pierre Picard was last seen on Aug. 5 around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Ontario Street and De Lorimier Avenue in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

He is white and has blue eyes and grey hair. He stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He speaks French.

Picard was wearing baggy grey sports pants, dark blue Crocs and a black short-sleeve shirt with the words "Sons of Anarchy" written across it. He was carrying a green Dollarama bag.

He suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease and might have trouble orienting himself. He travels by bus. His relatives fear for his health and safety.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or their local police station.