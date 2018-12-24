Montreal police seek missing man with Alzheimer's

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 87-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Athanasios Dimakopoulos was last seen Sunday afternoon at his Notre-Dame-de-Grâce home. Police say the cold temperatures make the situation particularly worrisome.

He regularly spends time at the Greek Senior Citizens Club on Jarry Street West in Parc-Extension, and the Saint Edmund of Canterbury Church in Beaconsfield. He takes the bus to get around, police say.

Dimakopoulos was wearing a beige long-sleeve sweater, dark pants, a grey winter coat and a black hat when he was last seen.

He stands about 5-6, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, grey hair and a scar on his forehead. He speaks Greek.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.