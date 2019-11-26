Provincial police search for Brossard man who disappeared in northern Quebec

Sûreté du Québec teams on snowmobiles and in a helicopter are searching for a man, originally from Brossard, who went missing in northern Quebec on Nov. 20.

George He, a 29-year-old who worked as a nurse, was supposed to travel to Matagami for work via Route 1055, an isolated gravel logging road. Police found his vehicle, a Nissan Frontier K truck, on Monday afternoon.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Ultramar service station in Louvicourt, a town about 30 kilometres east of Val-d'Or.

Matagami is about 230 kilometres further north.

SQ officers, some on snowmobiles, were searching for He on Tuesday near where his truck was found, said SQ Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The police are asking for help from the public to find Georges He.