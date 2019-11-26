Provincial police search for Brossard man who disappeared in northern Quebec
29-year-old was supposed to travel to Matagami for work
Sûreté du Québec teams on snowmobiles and in a helicopter are searching for a man, originally from Brossard, who went missing in northern Quebec on Nov. 20.
George He, a 29-year-old who worked as a nurse, was supposed to travel to Matagami for work via Route 1055, an isolated gravel logging road. Police found his vehicle, a Nissan Frontier K truck, on Monday afternoon.
He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Ultramar service station in Louvicourt, a town about 30 kilometres east of Val-d'Or.
Matagami is about 230 kilometres further north.
SQ officers, some on snowmobiles, were searching for He on Tuesday near where his truck was found, said SQ Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.
The police are asking for help from the public to find Georges He.
- He stands 6'1" (1.85 metres) tall and weighs 200 lbs (91 kilograms).
- He has a tattoo of playing cards on his left arm.
- The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark trousers and a grey cap.
With files from Radio-Canada