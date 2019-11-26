Skip to Main Content
Provincial police search for Brossard man who disappeared in northern Quebec
Sûreté du Québec teams on snowmobiles and in a helicopter have been searching for a man, originally from Brossard, who went missing in northern Quebec on Nov. 20.

29-year-old was supposed to travel to Matagami for work

When he was last seen, Georges He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark trousers and a grey cap. (Sûreté du Québec)

George He, a 29-year-old who worked as a nurse, was supposed to travel to Matagami for work via Route 1055, an isolated gravel logging road. Police found his vehicle, a Nissan Frontier K truck, on Monday afternoon.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Ultramar service station in Louvicourt, a town about 30 kilometres east of Val-d'Or.

Matagami is about 230 kilometres further north. 

SQ officers, some on snowmobiles, were searching for He on Tuesday near where his truck was found, said SQ Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau. 

The police are asking for help from the public to find Georges He.

  • He stands 6'1" (1.85 metres) tall and weighs 200 lbs (91 kilograms).
  • He has a tattoo of playing cards on his left arm.
  • The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark trousers and a grey cap.

With files from Radio-Canada

