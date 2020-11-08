Body found after overnight search for man missing on Lac Saint-Louis
Firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard and provincial police spent the night looking for a 55-year-old man. A body was found Sunday morning, but it is still unclear whether the body belongs to the missing person.
Authorities are not confirming whether the body belongs to man missing since Saturday
A body has been found on Lac Saint-Louis near Baie-D'Urfé, where authorities have been searching since Saturday for a missing man.
Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, a witness heard a man yelling for help in the lake. The man's personal watercraft was found near the yacht club in Baie-D'Urfé.
Firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard and both local and provincial police spent the night in the area, looking for a 55-year-old man.
A spokesperson for the fire department confirmed a body was found not long after 9 a.m. Sunday.
It is still unclear whether the body belongs to the missing person.
Police say the man was alone when he went missing and is believed to have been wearing a life jacket.