Body found after overnight search for man missing on Lac Saint-Louis

A body has been found on Lac Saint-Louis near Baie-D'Urfé, where authorities have been searching since Saturday for a missing man.

Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, a witness heard a man yelling for help in the lake. The man's personal watercraft was found near the yacht club in Baie-D'Urfé.

Firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard and both local and provincial police spent the night in the area, looking for a 55-year-old man.

A spokesperson for the fire department confirmed a body was found not long after 9 a.m. Sunday.

It is still unclear whether the body belongs to the missing person.

Police say the man was alone when he went missing and is believed to have been wearing a life jacket.