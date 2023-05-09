Montreal police set up command post while community mobilizes in search for missing man

Montreal police are setting up a command post downtown on Wednesday with hopes of gathering some information about a 26-year-old man who went missing late last month.

At the same time, a community demonstration is being held near Concordia University with the goal of raising awareness about the disappearance of the man, Sridhar Nidammanuri.

He was last seen on April 21 at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Guy Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

The command post will be open at 1 p.m. and investigators invite anyone with information to come forward.

Nidammanuri speaks English and stands five feet, eight inches tall. He is described as weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater with white stripes and short sleeves and grey shorts.

He could get around on foot and frequents the Ville-Marie sector, police say.

The Telugu Association of Montreal has organized the demonstration on Wednesday.

"His family in India is devastated, and despite ongoing police investigations, there is still no information about Sridhar's whereabouts," the organization said in a news release.

To raise awareness and support his family, Montrealers are encouraged to gather at 4:30 p.m. at Norman Bethune Square. The walk will start at 5 p.m.

"We will be holding a peaceful walk along a designated route to draw people's attention and will be submitting a petition to the chief of police at the end of the walk," the organization said.