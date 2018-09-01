Skip to Main Content
Montreal police find missing 84-year-old LaSalle man

Police were concerned for the man because he didn't have his medication, which he needs to take regularly

The man was found safe, police said. (CBC)
  • This person has been found. CBC has removed his name and photo from this story. 
  • Now that he is no longer missing, his identity is no longer in the public interest.

An 84-year-old man who was reported missing in LaSalle has been found safe, Montreal police say. 

Police were concerned for the man because he didn't have his medication, which he needs to take regularly to treat a health condition. 

