Montreal police search for missing man, 81, with Alzheimer's

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

André Théôret was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and white sneakers.

Théôret has brown eyes, grey hair. He's 5-7" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say it's possible he would use public transport to travel.

The man lives in Ahuntsic, and was reported missing Wednesday by his partner, when Théôret did not return home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.