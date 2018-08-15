Skip to Main Content
Montreal police search for missing man, 81, with Alzheimer's

Montreal police search for missing man, 81, with Alzheimer's

André Théôret was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and white sneakers.

André Théôret was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and white sneakers

CBC News ·
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

André Théôret was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and white sneakers.

Théôret  has brown eyes, grey hair. He's 5-7" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say it's possible he would use public transport to travel.

The man lives in Ahuntsic, and was reported missing Wednesday by his partner, when Théôret did not return home. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police say it's possible André Théôret, 81, would use public transportation to travel. (SPVM)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us