Montreal police search for missing 74-year-old with Alzheimer's

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man who has Alzheimer's.

Police say he lives in Rosemont but was last seen in Villeray–Saint-Michel and in Repentigny.

Beaupré drives a white Hyundai Sonata 2013 with Quebec licence plate K36 EDY.

Police say he regularly frequents McDonald's restaurants.

He has brown eyes, speaks French and was last seen wearing a coat with a dark green hood, black jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.