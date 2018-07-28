Montreal police search for man, 54, suffering from Alzheimer's

Montreal police are searching for a 54-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Sylvain Degarie was last seen on Bercy Street, east of Frontenac metro station, Friday at 5:30 p.m., wearing a burgundy t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Police say they worry about his health and safety, and are asking anyone with information to get in touch with them by calling 911 or anonymously by calling 514-393-1133.

Degarie is about 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right hand.