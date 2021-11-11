Mother and twin daughters reported missing in Longueuil

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her two daughters.

Claudine Runanika Kajabika and her eight-year old twins Florence and Florentine Kajabika were reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said the mother and daughters are travelling by public transit and could be anywhere between Quebec and Manitoba.

The mother, Runanika Kajabika, is 48-years old and of Congolese origin. She is about 1 metre 60 cm tall (5 feet 2 inches) and weighs about 80 kg (175 pounds).

Her daughters are both about 1.5 metres (5 feet) tall and weigh about 30 kg (65 pounds).

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.