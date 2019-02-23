Laval police looking for missing teenager

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Kelly Martin Nolet.

The teenager left home to go to work on Thursday, but never showed up.

Her family is worried she may be in bad company. Police believe she could be in Laval, Montreal or even outside the province.

Kelly has blue eyes and her hair is now dyed red. She has a tattoo of an AK-47 assault rifle on her right forearm.

She stands 5-2" and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kelly's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 450-662-4636 or by dialling 911, and mentioning file number LVL 190222-005​.