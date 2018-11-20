Search for missing helicopter, destined for Mirabel, to resume today

The search for a missing helicopter is expected to resume this morning in the Laurentians.

It left Rouyn-Noranda, about 525 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, around 10:30 a.m. Monday en route to Mirabel, but never arrived.

The pilot was last heard from while flying over the Mont-Laurier area, about 325 kilometres away from Rouyn-Noranda, as the crow flies.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence confirmed the helicopter is not a military aircraft.

However, DND has lent a helicopter and airplane crew to the search efforts. The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the search.

It is unclear how many people were on board.