Search for missing helicopter, destined for Mirabel, to resume today
The search for a missing helicopter is expected to resume this morning in the Laurentians.
It left Rouyn-Noranda, about 525 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, around 10:30 a.m. Monday en route to Mirabel, but never arrived.
The pilot was last heard from while flying over the Mont-Laurier area, about 325 kilometres away from Rouyn-Noranda, as the crow flies.
A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence confirmed the helicopter is not a military aircraft.
However, DND has lent a helicopter and airplane crew to the search efforts. The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the search.
It is unclear how many people were on board.