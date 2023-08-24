Content
Montreal seek help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl, who was last seen Thursday at around 8:30 a.m.

Sarah Ouimet was last seen Thursday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

Montreal police say Sarah Ouimet, 14, was last seen Thursday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Submitted by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)

According to the Service de police de la ville de Montréal, Sarah Ouimet was last seen Thursday at around 8:30 a.m. in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Sarah is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has ginger hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt and grey shorts. 

Her family is concerned for her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Sarah's whereabouts should call 911 or their neighbourhood police station.

