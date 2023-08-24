Montreal seek help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Service de police de la ville de Montréal, Sarah Ouimet was last seen Thursday at around 8:30 a.m. in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Sarah is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has ginger hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt and grey shorts.

Her family is concerned for her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Sarah's whereabouts should call 911 or their neighbourhood police station.