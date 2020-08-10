Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in Shannon, Que.
The body of the young girl was found in a nearby pool shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, police said.
Girl had been missing since Sunday evening
Quebec provincial police have found the body of a four-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in a town northwest of Quebec City.
The body of the young girl from Shannon, Que., was found in a nearby pool shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, police said.
Lifesaving manoeuvres were performed at the scene, but the girl's death was later confirmed in hospital.
Police and volunteers had been searching the area for hours after the girl was reported missing around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The canine unit and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter assisted in the search.
"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this sad event," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Anik Lamirande Sunday night.
