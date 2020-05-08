Quebec provincial police searching for 9-year-old girl who vanished in Lanaudière woods

Quebec provincial police are searching a wooded area about 100 kilometres north of Montreal for a nine-year-old girl who went missing while playing outside her family's second home.

The search began at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the municipality of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci which is located in the Lanaudière region, according to a statement issued by the Sûreté du Québec.

The police say the girl's relatives were doing work on the property when she wandered off into the forest to play near Belvédère Road not far from Ouareau Lake.

A dog handler, ATV patrollers and a helicopter was deployed to the site as were officers trained in tracking down missing people.

"Every effort is made on the ground to locate her as quickly as possible," the SQ's statement says.

In a tweet, the SQ says the search will remain in progress until the little girl is found.