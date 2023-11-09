Quebec City police ask for public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Laury Rémillard left her home on Oct. 29, police say
The Quebec City police service is asking for the public's help locating Laury Rémillard, 14.
Rémillard left her home in the Cap-Rouge area on Oct. 29 and has not been seen since, police say.
Investigators believe that she may be in a large urban centre in eastern Canada, and they are concerned for her safety and health .
Rémillard stands five feet three inches and weighs 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She has nose and ear piercings.
She was wearing a black North Face coat and black pants.
Those who spot the girl are encouraged to call 911 for immediate assistance.
To provide information confidentially, call 418-641-AGIR (2447), and for those outside Quebec City, call 1-888-641-AGIR toll-free across North America. The reference file number is QUE-231029-273.