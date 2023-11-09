Quebec City police ask for public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl

The Quebec City police service is asking for the public's help locating Laury Rémillard, 14.

Rémillard left her home in the Cap-Rouge area on Oct. 29 and has not been seen since, police say.

Investigators believe that she may be in a large urban centre in eastern Canada, and they are concerned for her safety and health .

Rémillard stands five feet three inches and weighs 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She has nose and ear piercings.

She was wearing a black North Face coat and black pants.

Those who spot the girl are encouraged to call 911 for immediate assistance.

To provide information confidentially, call 418-641-AGIR (2447), and for those outside Quebec City, call 1-888-641-AGIR toll-free across North America. The reference file number is QUE-231029-273.