Quebec City police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Quebec City police have asked the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Mia Paré was last seen on Tuesday in the city's Charlesbourg sector, and there is reason to fear for her safety.

She is described as standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 92 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see this person, dial 911 for immediate response, police say.

To send information that will be treated confidentially, dial 418-641-2447.

For people outside Quebec City, call 1-888-641-2447 toll-free from anywhere in North America. The reference file is QUE-220524-217.